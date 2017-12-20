iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (NASDAQ:EEMA) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.0204 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,975. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund Declares Semiannual Dividend of $1.02 (EEMA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-asia-index-fund-declares-semiannual-dividend-of-1-02-eema.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.