iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI) Plans $0.25 Semiannual Dividend

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (NYSEARCA:VEGI) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2507 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (NYSEARCA:VEGI) traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $29.02.

