iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.8122 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,091. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $142.90 and a 52 week high of $159.57.
