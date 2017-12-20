iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (JKD)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7849 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD) traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.62. 14,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,817. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $161.49.

