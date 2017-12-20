iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4519 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,062. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) Plans $0.45 Semiannual Dividend” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/ishares-edge-msci-intl-value-factor-etf-ivlu-plans-0-45-semiannual-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.