iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (BMV:ITOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3019 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (BMV:ITOT) traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $960.00 and a 1-year high of $1,170.99.

