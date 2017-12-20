Investors Sell Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) on Strength (FOXA)

Investors sold shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) on strength during trading on Monday. $87.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.01 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Twenty-First Century Fox had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Twenty-First Century Fox traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $35.19

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

The company has a market cap of $65,190.46, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,581,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398,422 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 37,460,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,652,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,630,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 28,394,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,154 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

