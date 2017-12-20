Investors Sell Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) on Strength (VWO)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $82.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $133.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.15 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $44.83

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/investors-sell-shares-of-vanguard-emerging-markets-stock-index-fd-vwo-on-strength-vwo.html.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.