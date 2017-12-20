Investors Sell Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) on Strength (VWO)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $82.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $133.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.15 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $44.83
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
