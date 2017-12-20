Investors Sell Shares of Time Warner (TWX) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) on strength during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $38.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $112.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.72 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Time Warner had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Time Warner traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $89.88Specifically, insider Olaf Olafsson sold 23,450 shares of Time Warner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $2,111,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Bewkes sold 329,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $29,867,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,925 shares in the company, valued at $77,589,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. FBR & Co cut Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.50 price target on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

The firm has a market cap of $70,275.80, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The media conglomerate reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Time Warner Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Time Warner by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Time Warner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Time Warner during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Time Warner during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in Time Warner by 698.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,142 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

