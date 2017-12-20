Investors Sell Shares of Pepsico (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Traders sold shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $51.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $150.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $99.52 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Pepsico had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. Pepsico traded up $0.41 for the day and closed at $119.02

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

The stock has a market cap of $167,883.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. Pepsico’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pepsico, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

In other Pepsico news, insider Ramon Laguarta sold 21,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,370,328.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 183,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,539,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,220,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,881,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,310,000 after buying an additional 495,542 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

