Investors Sell Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on strength during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $93.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $194.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.07 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cisco Systems had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $38.48Specifically, SVP Karen Walker sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $211,131.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,492.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $578,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,622 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $190,230.00, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $231,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,511.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/investors-sell-shares-of-cisco-systems-csco-on-strength-after-insider-selling.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.