Investors Sell Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on strength during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $93.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $194.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.07 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cisco Systems had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $38.48Specifically, SVP Karen Walker sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $211,131.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,492.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $578,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,622 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $190,230.00, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $231,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1,511.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).
