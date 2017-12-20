Investors Sell Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Strength (CM)

Traders sold shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $7.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.69 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded up $0.68 for the day and closed at $95.19

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $41,108.08, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.011 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

