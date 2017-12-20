Investors Buy Shares of Paypal (PYPL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $103.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.45 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Paypal had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Paypal traded down ($0.50) for the day and closed at $74.00

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $90,527.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney C. Adkins acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.04 per share, with a total value of $499,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $751,431.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Paypal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

