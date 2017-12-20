Investors Buy Nordson (NDSN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $21.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.58 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Nordson had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Nordson traded down ($2.33) for the day and closed at $142.17

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Nordson to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Gabelli lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8,209.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In other news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $590,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,985.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Nordson by 175.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Nordson by 13.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 361.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 81.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

