Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Skechers USA (SKX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) recently:

12/18/2017 – Skechers USA was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Skechers USA was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2017 – Skechers USA was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.55 price target on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Skechers USA was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Skechers USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Skechers USA had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2017 – Skechers USA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.55 price target on the stock.

11/27/2017 – Skechers USA was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.87 price target on the stock.

11/20/2017 – Skechers USA was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.87 price target on the stock.

11/13/2017 – Skechers USA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.87 price target on the stock.

11/6/2017 – Skechers USA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.73 price target on the stock.

11/3/2017 – Skechers USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2017 – Skechers USA was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.73 price target on the stock.

10/27/2017 – Skechers USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2017 – Skechers USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greater emphasis on new line of products, cost containment efforts, inventory management and global distribution platform have helped lift Skechers’ performance. After witnessing a negative earnings surprise in the second quarter of 2017, Skechers made a sharp come back in the third quarter with the bottom line outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.2%. Following the sturdy performance, shares have been on a bull run and have outpaced the industry in a month. Net sales also beat the estimate for the fourth quarter in row gaining from solid performances at the international wholesale business and company-owned global retail operations. Management now expects both the top and bottom lines to increase year over year during the final quarter. However, higher general & administrative expenses remain a matter of concern. Nevertheless, Skechers expects the rate of increase to decelerate going forward.”

10/23/2017 – Skechers USA was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.73 price target on the stock.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,017.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.15. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Skechers USA Inc alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Richard Siskind sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $851,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $2,637,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,008. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.