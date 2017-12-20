Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (AMRB, AMRN, AOIFF, BC, BFAM, BLUE, BMTC, BWA, CNS, COP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 20th:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company owns interests in exploration licenses in Kenya, Ethiopia, the Republic of Mali, and Somalia. Africa Oil Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a leading manager of income-oriented equity portfolios and specializes in common and preferred stocks of REITs and utilities, as well as other preferred securities. Based in New York City, the firm serves individual and institutional investors through a wide range of open-end funds, closed-end funds and separate accounts. “

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE). Piper Jaffray Companies issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was given a $100.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DAVIDsTEA INC. is a beverage company. The company offer proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DAVIDsTEA INC. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Operator issues come with the business. OHI is more exposed to skilled nursing than many of its peers, but challenged operators are not uncommon. We like skilled nursing and OHI’s management has many years of experience in the industry. We believe that skilled nursing is well-positioned as a post-acute provider to capitalize on the growing role of value-based reimbursement, and we believe that OHI’s problems with three operators will be resolved in 2018 as their portfolios are restructured or transitioned.””

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “VITAL timing update at recent R&D day seems to have let some air out of the PTRA balloon. PRTA management guided to the last event in the VITAL Phase 3 study likely occurring in the 2H19 time frame vs. the latter part of 2018 as previously expected. In our view, the protraction has an impact solely from a time-value-of-money perspective and does not influence our assessment of the probability of technical success (pTS).””

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

