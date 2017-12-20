Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Given $26.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Investar an industry rank of 171 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,941.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $57,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,356 shares in the company, valued at $540,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,033 shares of company stock worth $24,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Investar by 512,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Investar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 133,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 107,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investar (ISTR) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 8,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,700. The stock has a market cap of $213.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.33. Investar has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/investar-holding-corp-istr-given-26-00-consensus-target-price-by-brokerages.html.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.