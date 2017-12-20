Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2510823844976 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

INVESCO VAN KAMPEN HIGH INCOME TRUST II, formerly Invesco High Income Trust II, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve shareholders’ capital, through investment in a professionally managed portfolio of income producing fixed-income securities.

