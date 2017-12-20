Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Vetr upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.77 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.33 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $353.33 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.46, for a total value of $382,123.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,574.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,944 shares of company stock worth $21,432,971. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,898,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,724,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,548,849,000 after purchasing an additional 447,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202,917.0% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,388,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.21. The stock had a trading volume of 487,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,100. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $208.24 and a fifty-two week high of $405.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,670.57, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.78. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $806.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

