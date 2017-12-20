Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,787. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. Stephens began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 46.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 437,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 74.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 262,790 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 490,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 1,024.6% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 140,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,860 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/intrepid-potash-inc-ipi-insider-robert-p-jornayvaz-iii-acquires-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.