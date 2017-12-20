International Bancshares (IBOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ IBOC) opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,620.00, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.50. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 134,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $5,242,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,008,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $11,673,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,092,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in International Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits, and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

