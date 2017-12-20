InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IHG. Bank of America boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from $60.50 to $62.38 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group ( NYSE IHG ) traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 197,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,244. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $45.41 and a 1-year high of $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/intercontinental-hotels-group-ihg-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.