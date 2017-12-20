Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 15th

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) opened at C$25.70 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$22.14 and a 12-month high of C$30.07.

IPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. GMP Securities boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.17.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids processing business. The Company’s segments include oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) processing business and bulk liquid storage business. The Company geographical segments include Canada and Europe.

