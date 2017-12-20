Inter Pipeline (IPL) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. GMP Securities increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

Shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE IPL) opened at C$25.70 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$22.14 and a twelve month high of C$30.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.03%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids processing business. The Company’s segments include oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) processing business and bulk liquid storage business. The Company geographical segments include Canada and Europe.

