Intec Pharma (NTEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intec Pharma from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of Intec Pharma ( NASDAQ NTEC ) opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Intec Pharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 522,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

