Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) Major Shareholder Sardar Biglari Sells 19,369 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 19,369 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $24,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Sardar Biglari sold 59,042 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $73,802.50.
- On Thursday, December 7th, Sardar Biglari sold 3,100 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $4,247.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari sold 72,572 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $97,246.48.
- On Monday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari sold 18,629 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $27,012.05.
- On Friday, December 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 4,487 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $6,551.02.
Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 35,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,530. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.59.
Insignia Systems, Inc (Insignia) is a developer and marketer of in-store products, programs and services for consumer goods manufacturers and retail partners drive sales at the point of purchase. The Company’s products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, thermal sign card supplies for the Company’s Impulse Retail System, laser printable cardstock and label supplies, and The Like Machine.
