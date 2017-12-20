Insider Selling: Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) CEO Sells 16,212 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 16,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $408,056.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,874 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $110,718.92.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,017. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $333.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

