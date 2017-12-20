Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories (DLB) CEO Sells 11,130 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $695,291.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,590 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,098,495.50.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 10,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $583,800.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $6,377.66, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $242.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

