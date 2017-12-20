Insider Buying: Aviva plc (AV) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Keith Williams bought 10,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £50,300 ($67,698.52).

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.78) on Wednesday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 467.31 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.68).

Several research analysts recently commented on AV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 509 ($6.85) to GBX 567 ($7.63) in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 600 ($8.08) to GBX 606 ($8.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.40) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, September 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 617 ($8.30) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 567.88 ($7.64).

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

