Inplay Oil (IPO) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities

Inplay Oil (TSE:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Beacon Securities in a report released on Monday. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Inplay Oil’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inplay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Inplay Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$2.40 price target on shares of Inplay Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Inplay Oil (TSE IPO) opened at C$1.63 on Monday. Inplay Oil has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.34.

