Innoviva Inc (INVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 15,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $202,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 5,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $69,150.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 263,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,522 shares of company stock worth $429,985. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,017,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,021,000 after purchasing an additional 802,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 226,969 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 3,600,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 348,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,243,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 126,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1,450.64, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.52.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/innoviva-inc-inva-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.