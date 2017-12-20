Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Insider Robert Kehler Buys 1,000 Shares

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) insider Robert Kehler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,640 ($6,244.95).

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 467.20 ($6.29). 971,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,000. Inmarsat Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 439.25 ($5.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.64).

Get Inmarsat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 820 ($11.04) to GBX 720 ($9.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 820 ($11.04) to GBX 720 ($9.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 755 ($10.16) to GBX 670 ($9.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 640 ($8.61) to GBX 600 ($8.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 890 ($11.98) to GBX 810 ($10.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inmarsat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 676.39 ($9.10).

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/inmarsat-plc-isat-insider-robert-kehler-buys-1000-shares.html.

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.