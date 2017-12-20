Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 218,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $20,512,323.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 492,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $589,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,375 shares of company stock worth $47,827,450 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.80% and a net margin of 24.38%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

