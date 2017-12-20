Imperial Capital Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2018 Earnings (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Imperial Capital lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $248.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,541. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,109.03, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.66, for a total transaction of $893,269.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,784,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Sheffield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,341,991.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,997 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

