Immune Design (IMDZ) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 629,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 327,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immune Design in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Immune Design in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. research analysts forecast that Immune Design Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis W. Coleman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Svennilson purchased 2,681,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $10,992,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,290,000 shares of company stock worth $21,777,900. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMDZ. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Immune Design by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Immune Design by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immune Design by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Immune Design by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Immune Design in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer.

