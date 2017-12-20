ILG (ILG) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.16

Media stories about ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ILG earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4205983528212 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ILG has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3,520.48, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.49.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). ILG had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ILG will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ILG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

ILG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ILG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nomura initiated coverage on ILG in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Instinet initiated coverage on ILG in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ILG from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

