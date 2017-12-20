IF Bancorp (IROQ) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IF Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.0954551239544 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ IROQ) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.22. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $20.75.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

IF Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (Iroquois Federal). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of directing, planning and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal. Iroquois Federal is a federally chartered savings association.

