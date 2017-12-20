IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 160.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,085.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $2,767,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,678,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $8,171,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,064,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,091,186.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,686,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. ( NASDAQ IDXX ) opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.92 and a 52-week high of $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13,730.00, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 336.64% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Aegis reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

