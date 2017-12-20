Ideal Power (IPWR) vs. Power One (PWER) Head to Head Contrast

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) and Power One (NASDAQ:PWER) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideal Power and Power One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 4 0 2.80 Power One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 262.20%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and Power One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $1.63 million 10.91 -$10.98 million ($0.96) -1.32 Power One N/A N/A N/A $0.26 N/A

Power One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Power One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -839.03% -83.89% -73.81% Power One N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc. (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid. It focuses on licensing PPSA-based product designs to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within its target markets. Its products use multiple insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), which switch power in a direction, including direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), or AC to DC. The PPSA uses indirect power flow in which power flows through input switches, and is temporarily stored in its AC link inductor.

Power One Company Profile

Power-One, Inc. (Power-One), is a designer and manufacturer of inverters for the renewable energy industry. It makes alternating current/direct current (AC/DC) and direct current/ direct current (DC/DC) power supplies, converters, and power management products for the servers, storage, networking, network power systems and industrial markets. The Company operates in two business segments: Renewable Energy Solutions segment and Power Solutions segment. Renewable Energy Solutions offers inverters and accessories for the photovoltaic/solar and wind markets. The Power Solutions segment represents the Company’s products for AC/DC, DC/DC and digital power conversion, including power conversion products for data centers, such as servers, storage and networking, as well as telecom and industrial power conversion products. In July 2013, Power-One Inc. was acquired by ABB Ltd.

