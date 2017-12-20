Ideal Power (IPWR) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ideal Power earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4546836335709 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ IPWR) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 114,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,653. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.86.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 839.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ideal Power will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid.
