Ideal Power (IPWR) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ideal Power earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4546836335709 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ IPWR) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 114,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,653. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 839.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ideal Power will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPWR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ideal Power (IPWR) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/ideal-power-ipwr-receives-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-18.html.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.