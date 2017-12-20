Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.04

News articles about Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Icahn Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 45.4819318584565 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 128,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,834. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,766.97, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS boosted their target price on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Icahn Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Icahn Enterprises) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Energy, Metals, Railcar, Gaming, Food Packaging, Mining, Real Estate and Home Fashion. The Company’s Investment segment includes various private investment funds. The Company operates its Automotive segment through its ownership in Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation and IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC.

