Humana (HUM) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Humana (NYSE:HUM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Humana earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.698022102863 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana (NYSE HUM) remained flat at $$245.16 during trading on Wednesday. 1,037,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,667. Humana has a 52-week low of $186.25 and a 52-week high of $264.56. The firm has a market cap of $35,197.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Humana declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.30.

In related news, VP Timothy S. Huval sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.04, for a total value of $340,027.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody L. Bilney sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,748,616.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Humana (HUM) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/humana-hum-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-15.html.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.