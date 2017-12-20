Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 1,629,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,390,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $385.21, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $6,015,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,179,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 66.4% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 131,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 52,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $323,000. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

