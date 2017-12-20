Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.55, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.98. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOV. TheStreet lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

