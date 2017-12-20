Hortonworks (HDP) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 706,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 822,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDP shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hortonworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Hortonworks had a negative return on equity of 765.37% and a negative net margin of 89.35%. Hortonworks’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. analysts predict that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shaun Connolly sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $148,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,413,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,099,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,223,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,420 shares of company stock worth $13,778,442. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hortonworks by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hortonworks by 15.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hortonworks in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

