Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $998,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Thomas E. Roos sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $200,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $96,440.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,416. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $156.09 and a 12-month high of $231.77. The firm has a market cap of $214,958.56, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/honkamp-krueger-financial-services-inc-has-998000-position-in-unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.