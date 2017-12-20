Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $416,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 60,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 241,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 301,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Co. (SBUX) opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $82,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Vetr downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.32 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Schultz sold 290,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $16,548,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,872,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,632,324.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,808 shares of company stock worth $28,559,521 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

