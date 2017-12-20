HMS (HMSY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.50) on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.67, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. HMS has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. HMS had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. analysts predict that HMS will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 29,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $597,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in HMS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in HMS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in HMS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

