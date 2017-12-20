Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,744 shares in the company, valued at $607,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 2,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:HIW ) opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,394.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 22.02%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $52.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

