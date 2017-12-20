High Liner Foods (HLF) Trading Down 4.8%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSE:HLF) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.98 and last traded at C$15.66. Approximately 174,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 44,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

In related news, Director Robert Pace sold 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total value of C$94,170.14.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in Canada and the United States. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfish; cooked shellfish; and value-added products consisting of sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood, as well as seafood entrées.

